Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The synergistic properties of CBN and CBD may induce sleep and aid in pain management with a minimized psychoactive effect, making the two cannabinoids a winning combination. Sublingual delivery is discreet and convenient with citrus vanilla flavor. Fosters sleep and counters discomfort.
Be the first to review this product.