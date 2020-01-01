Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mary's Medicinals vegan CBN Capsules contain approximately 5mg CBN per capsule in a 5 count bottle (25mg CBN per pack). The capsule formulation has ensured the most efficient delivery of this cannabinoid with a pharmaceutical-grade enteric coating.
Be the first to review this product.