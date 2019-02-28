Simabehbahani
on February 28th, 2019
I have had nerve damage itch. No medicine has helped but this CBD oil has calmed the itch by 80%.
Mary's best-selling tincture, which contains 500mg of THC, cinnamon oil, myrrh, and sweet almond oil. The Remedy packs 250 servings into just a half ounce bottle where only one single drop under the tongue constitutes a dose.
