 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Transdermal patches
  5. THC Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg

THC Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg

by Mary's Medicinals

Write a review
Mary's Medicinals Topicals Transdermal Patches THC Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
18.6%
CBD
0.6%
$15.00

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Mary’s award-winning transdermal patches are born out of a commitment to accurate dosing through an advanced delivery method. The 2”x2” squares simply adhere to any venous part of the skin for 8-12 hours of unsurpassed, systemic relief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mary's Medicinals Logo
Inspired by her apothecary forefathers and generations of healers who found medicinal solutions in nature, Mary brings a turn-of-the-century elegance to the modern-day resurgence of natural therapies. Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary innovates at the intersection of technology and horticulture. Mary is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. Mary creates the most effective, accurately-dosed natural pain-relief products utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, Mary maintains industry-leading accountability driven by her patient-first mentality.