SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
A spot-specific transdermal balm formulated to allow for much deeper penetration than traditional cannabis topicals. Features a 100mg blend of THC, CBD and CBC. The compound is applied topically, and is reported to help with pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. 100mg Active Cannabinoids
on October 8th, 2019
I had a small accident and experienced extreme bruising and tenderness. I didnt realize how uncomfortable I was until I used this product and felt relief. Fast onset: less than 2 minutes. Duration: average about 5-6 hours. This is my new go to staple and a fantastic product!
on March 20th, 2019
I have a pinched sciatic nerve and have had several epidural steroid injections that did not work. The first container I purchased I have used up and it is done wonders for my pain almost no pain at all. Highly recommended I also have Parkinson's and it's helped my balance
on September 13th, 2018
I have tried several similar products with very little results. This is, by far, the best cream I have found so far. I have post mastectomy pain and tightness and Mary's definitely lessens the discomfort! Finally a product that helps:)