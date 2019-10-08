 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1:1 Transdermal Compound Balm 200mg

1:1 Transdermal Compound Balm 200mg

by Mary's Medicinals

Cannabinoids

THC
50.0mg
CBD
50.0mg
$50.00

About this product

A spot-specific transdermal balm formulated to allow for much deeper penetration than traditional cannabis topicals. Features a 100mg blend of THC, CBD and CBC. The compound is applied topically, and is reported to help with pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. 100mg Active Cannabinoids

10 customer reviews

4.3/10

Laciedanielle12

I had a small accident and experienced extreme bruising and tenderness. I didnt realize how uncomfortable I was until I used this product and felt relief. Fast onset: less than 2 minutes. Duration: average about 5-6 hours. This is my new go to staple and a fantastic product!

treborregnirts

I have a pinched sciatic nerve and have had several epidural steroid injections that did not work. The first container I purchased I have used up and it is done wonders for my pain almost no pain at all. Highly recommended I also have Parkinson's and it's helped my balance

Katenthedogs

I have tried several similar products with very little results. This is, by far, the best cream I have found so far. I have post mastectomy pain and tightness and Mary's definitely lessens the discomfort! Finally a product that helps:)

About this brand

Inspired by her apothecary forefathers and generations of healers who found medicinal solutions in nature, Mary brings a turn-of-the-century elegance to the modern-day resurgence of natural therapies. Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary innovates at the intersection of technology and horticulture. Mary is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. Mary creates the most effective, accurately-dosed natural pain-relief products utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, Mary maintains industry-leading accountability driven by her patient-first mentality.