Melt away stress and energize the senses as you soak in the tub. Our Boost Bomb’s invigorating citrus aroma clears the mind and boosts energy, while the effervescent Epsom salt and full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD provide soothing relief for all your aches and pains. The Boost Bomb is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, C and E to nourish your skin.