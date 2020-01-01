About this product

Create a serene oasis in your tub as you wind down at the end of a long day. Our Calm Bomb’s lavender aroma is perfect for relaxation, while the effervescent Epsom salt and full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD provide soothing relief for all your aches and pains. The Calm Bomb is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, C and E to nourish your skin as you soak away your cares.