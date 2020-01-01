Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Mary’s ultra-nourishing massage oil is specially developed for skin-related issues and to enhance spa services. This fast-absorbing formula is infused with soothing full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil and balancing grapeseed oil to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin while easing daily aches and pains. This deeply moisturizing oil can be used daily or as needed.
Be the first to review this product.