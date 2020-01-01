 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Massage Oil-50mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Mary’s ultra-nourishing massage oil is specially developed for skin-related issues and to enhance spa services. This fast-absorbing formula is infused with soothing full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil and balancing grapeseed oil to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin while easing daily aches and pains. This deeply moisturizing oil can be used daily or as needed.

About this brand

At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.