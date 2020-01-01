 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Remedy Tincture-500mg CBD

Remedy Tincture-500mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

Write a review
Mary's Nutritionals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Remedy Tincture-500mg CBD

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our best-selling concentrated tincture offers an easy addition of CBD to your daily wellness routine. With organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with Naturally Occurring Cannabidiol, nutrient-dense sweet almond oil, hormone-balancing myrrh and the warmth of cinnamon oil, this soothing blend helps provide physical and mental relief. The Remedy Tincture packs 250 servings into just a half-ounce bottle, and each drop contains a 2mg dose of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mary's Nutritionals Logo
At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.