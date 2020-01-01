 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Transdermal Relief Cream-100mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

Mary's Nutritionals Topicals Balms Transdermal Relief Cream-100mg CBD

About this product

Our plant-based transdermal cream is designed for maximum delivery of CBD, so you get the relief you’re looking for. Developed in collaboration with a world-renowned rheumatologist, this revolutionary formulation allows our proprietary compounds and Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with Naturally Occurring Cannabidiol to permeate deep into the skin. Infused with calming lidocaine, soothing aloe vera and nourishing vitamin E, our cream can be used for both targeted and full-body relief.

About this brand

Mary's Nutritionals Logo
At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.