SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our plant-based transdermal cream is designed for maximum delivery of CBD, so you get the relief you’re looking for. Developed in collaboration with a world-renowned rheumatologist, this revolutionary formulation allows our proprietary compounds and Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with Naturally Occurring Cannabidiol to permeate deep into the skin. Infused with calming lidocaine, soothing aloe vera and nourishing vitamin E, our cream can be used for both targeted and full-body relief.
Be the first to review this product.