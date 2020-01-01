About this product

Our plant-based transdermal cream is designed for maximum delivery of CBD, so you get the relief you’re looking for. Developed in collaboration with a world-renowned rheumatologist, this revolutionary formulation allows our proprietary compounds and Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with Naturally Occurring Cannabidiol to permeate deep into the skin. Infused with calming lidocaine, soothing aloe vera and nourishing vitamin E, our cream can be used for both targeted and full-body relief.