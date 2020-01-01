Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk crosses GSC with Wookie 15. This ripper of a hybrid increases the density and yield of GSC while its flavor profile highlights both parents with hints of cookie, funk, grapefruit, gas, and lavender.
Mass Wellspring is a registered medical dispensary (RMD) located in Acton, MA. Conveniently located on Rt 62 near Maynard, Concord, and Sudbury, we are open 7 days a week from 10am – 8pm. Currently, we are only serving registered Massachusetts Medical Marijuana patients and their caregivers. No appointment is necessary.