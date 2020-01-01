 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Granola Funk

Granola Funk

by Mass Wellspring

Write a review
Mass Wellspring Cannabis Flower Granola Funk

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Granola Funk

Granola Funk

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk crosses GSC with Wookie 15. This ripper of a hybrid increases the density and yield of GSC while its flavor profile highlights both parents with hints of cookie, funk, grapefruit, gas, and lavender. 

About this brand

Mass Wellspring Logo
Mass Wellspring is a registered medical dispensary (RMD) located in Acton, MA. Conveniently located on Rt 62 near Maynard, Concord, and Sudbury, we are open 7 days a week from 10am – 8pm. Currently, we are only serving registered Massachusetts Medical Marijuana patients and their caregivers. No appointment is necessary.