Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
$75.00MSRP
Gracefully designed for the blunt connoisseurs, our Blunt rolling tray features a curvy and smooth-rolling surface with a skillfully crafted corner for easy cleanup. Our one of a kind design gives a serious push in eliminating the stigma around cannabis accessories, it's simply a piece of art. Features: Tray Size 11" X 7.5" X 1" Rolling Surface 6.25" X 4.5" (8) 13mm Cigar / Tip Holders 10" Tilted Tablet / Phone Holder Crafted Corner North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
