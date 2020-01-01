Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$120.00MSRP
Inspired by the timeless diamond stone, Haven's unmatched craftsmanship is made with premium Red Oak from Northern Pennsylvania. With the less is more approach we provide two large compartments that meet your storage needs, finishing off with a strong magnetic lid. Features: Box Size: 8.25" X 8" X 3" Compartment Size (2): 7.5" X 2.75" X 2.25" Earth Magnets Elegant & Discreet Red Oak Wood
Be the first to review this product.