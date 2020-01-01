Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$75.00MSRP
Simplicity is the defining factory in Old Faithful, we let the Black Walnut wood do the talking. Designed in minimal style as Matriarch's classic rolling tray with the amplest rolling surface. Features: Tray Size 12" X 8" X .75" Rolling Surface 7.5" X 7" (1) Grinder / Jar Base (6) Tip Holders - Doubles as (1) Grinder / Jar Base Crafted Corner North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
Be the first to review this product.