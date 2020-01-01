Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$80.00MSRP
Made of solid Black walnut wood the Rig Station is a uniquely versatile piece created especially for both Oil Rig & Water Bong setups. The one of a kind tray is fully equipped with 14 compartments made to transform your ritual into a seamless experience. Features: Tray Size - 11.5" X 7.25" X 1" (1) Rig / Bong 3-Tier Base (Fits up to 6" Base) (4) Tool Compartments (3) Bowl / Banger Compartments (18mm, 14mm, 10mm) Torche Landing Pad (3) Versatile Concentrate Storage Compartments Crafted Carry Handle North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
Be the first to review this product.