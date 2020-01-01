About this product

MATRIX Pens are not your average pen. We do not cut our oil and we do not winterize or use any solvents. What you have inside of your cartridge is pure CO2 oil, which, while thicker than most, we feel is a much better product than the majority of oil pens on the market. We also reintroduce the terpenes to the oil, therefore giving them a much better terpene profile, taste, and overall affect.