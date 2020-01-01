About this product

The sister strain of both Silver Bullet OG and Sugar Tits, our Double OG crossed with Forum Cookies really put out the frost! Because this strain is the most resinous plant we’ve ever seen in our life, we dubbed her “Jane Snow” as an ode to Game of Thrones’Jane Stark and Jon Snow. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, trans-Ocimene