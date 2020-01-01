 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g

Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g

by Matrix NV

Write a review
Matrix NV Concentrates Cartridges Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We consider the MATRIX Pen to be more of a “dab” pen due to the potency, so, please keep that in mind while medicating. MATRIX Pens are not your average pen. We do not cut our oil and we do not winterize or use any solvents. What you have inside of your cartridge is pure CO2 oil, which, while thicker than most, we feel is a much better product than the majority of oil pens on the market. We also reintroduce the terpenes to the oil, therefore giving them a much better terpene profile, taste, and overall affect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

Matrix NV Logo
A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.