Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
We consider the MATRIX Pen to be more of a “dab” pen due to the potency, so, please keep that in mind while medicating. MATRIX Pens are not your average pen. We do not cut our oil and we do not winterize or use any solvents. What you have inside of your cartridge is pure CO2 oil, which, while thicker than most, we feel is a much better product than the majority of oil pens on the market. We also reintroduce the terpenes to the oil, therefore giving them a much better terpene profile, taste, and overall affect.
Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.