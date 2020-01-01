 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nepalese Kush

by Matrix NV

Matrix NV Cannabis Flower Nepalese Kush

About this product

Nepalese Kush is a cross of Hindu Kush and Nepal IBL. This makes for highly resinous buds with an earthy, savory flavor. Provides a clear, heady effect. Nepalese Kush can be a heavy hitter leading you to deep relaxation and sleepiness. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

About this brand

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.