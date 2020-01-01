Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Nepalese Kush is a cross of Hindu Kush and Nepal IBL. This makes for highly resinous buds with an earthy, savory flavor. Provides a clear, heady effect. Nepalese Kush can be a heavy hitter leading you to deep relaxation and sleepiness. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Be the first to review this product.