Shiskaquine is semi-sedative, CBD heavy strain with heirloom indica genetics out of the Emerald Triangle. With a 20:1 CBD-to-THC ratio, this flower is dense with resin and smells of sweet berries and skunk. The psychoactivity of this strain is limited to a mild sedation that crawls across the body in tandem with the soothing effects brought on the by the immense quantity of CBD. This strain works hardest for patients suffering from anxiety, moderate physical discomfort, and nausea. This Harlequin and Shiskaberry cross was created by Matrix NV.