Shiskaquine

by Matrix NV

Shiskaquine

About this product

Matrix exclusive. This heavy CBD hybrid cross of Shiskaberry and Harlequin. These chunky flowers have a sweet berry aroma and a bubblegum aftertaste. Shiskaquine will leave you with a functional body high that melts pain and discomfort away. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene

About this strain

Shiskaquine is semi-sedative, CBD heavy strain with heirloom indica genetics out of the Emerald Triangle. With a 20:1 CBD-to-THC ratio, this flower is dense with resin and smells of sweet berries and skunk. The psychoactivity of this strain is limited to a mild sedation that crawls across the body in tandem with the soothing effects brought on the by the immense quantity of CBD. This strain works hardest for patients suffering from anxiety, moderate physical discomfort, and nausea. This Harlequin and Shiskaberry cross was created by Matrix NV.

About this brand

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.