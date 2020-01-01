Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
This Matrix exclusive is a cross of GSC, Double OG, Sour Diesel, and Star Fighter, which makes for a potent indica dominant hybrid. Purple hues with heavy trichome encrusted flowers highlight the orange hairs and create a silver looking effect accompanied with a sweet OG flavor. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
