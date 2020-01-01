 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Slymer

by Matrix NV

Matrix NV Cannabis Flower Slymer

About this product

Also known as “Chernobyl” comes this clone-only cross of Train Wreck, Trinity and Jack the Ripper. Tastes of lemon lime slurpee, with a long-lasting uplifting, energetic high that promotes creativity. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinene, Carophyllene

About this brand

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.