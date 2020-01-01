Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also known as “Chernobyl” comes this clone-only cross of Train Wreck, Trinity and Jack the Ripper. Tastes of lemon lime slurpee, with a long-lasting uplifting, energetic high that promotes creativity. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinene, Carophyllene
Be the first to review this product.