greekchief on February 22nd, 2020

the only bud i want. Smells like weed and smokes like weed. Its not minty, fruity or anything stupid like that. Youre going to get really high and enjoy life. wether its relaxing or getting things done this is the reason people smoke weed. been smoking since 1999 and heavy since 2003. This bud gets me high every one hitter i smoke. highs overlap too so dont waste it.