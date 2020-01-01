 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Black Mamba

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Black Mamba

About this product

Indica | Relaxing & Pain-Relieving Ease into a relaxed state with an indica that’s perfect to help you unwind or get a good night’s sleep. A cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, Black Mamba is a flavorful strain that tastes like sweet grapes with earthy undertones. It may be an effective anti-inflammatory and can aid in relieving symptoms associated with diabetes, hypertension, dysentery or anxiety. LINEAGE Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube THC LEVELS 22.4% THC CBD LEVELS 0.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 2 - 4% terpenes limonene, beta mycrene, nerolidol, alpha pinene

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.