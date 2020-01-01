About this product

Indica | Relaxing & Pain-Relieving Ease into a relaxed state with an indica that’s perfect to help you unwind or get a good night’s sleep. A cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, Black Mamba is a flavorful strain that tastes like sweet grapes with earthy undertones. It may be an effective anti-inflammatory and can aid in relieving symptoms associated with diabetes, hypertension, dysentery or anxiety. LINEAGE Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube THC LEVELS 22.4% THC CBD LEVELS 0.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 2 - 4% terpenes limonene, beta mycrene, nerolidol, alpha pinene