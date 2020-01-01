 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chi Dawg

Chi Dawg

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower Chi Dawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid | Uplifting Created from Chiesel crossed with Stardawg, Chi Dawg is a hybrid that won’t disappoint. With aromas that include spicy, pine and sour notes of diesel, it’s a strain that provides long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for an energetic feeling that settles into euphoric relaxation, Chi Dawg is a good choice for treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders. LINEAGE Chiesel x Stardawg THC LEVELS 25 - 30% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .2% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.