Hybrid | Uplifting Created from Chiesel crossed with Stardawg, Chi Dawg is a hybrid that won’t disappoint. With aromas that include spicy, pine and sour notes of diesel, it’s a strain that provides long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for an energetic feeling that settles into euphoric relaxation, Chi Dawg is a good choice for treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders. LINEAGE Chiesel x Stardawg THC LEVELS 25 - 30% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .2% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene
