Dreamcatcher is a heavy, berry-flavored hybrid that combines Blueberry/Black Domina x Blue Chronic. This strain tends to be sedating and heady, as the name might suggest, laying into the limbs with compounding physical weight. Dreamcatcher is functional and relaxing in small doses, but its sedative attributes increase with each consecutive hit. The strain’s multiple veins of “Blue” lineage give this flower a pleasant fruity aroma and taste. Enjoy Dreamcatcher’s permeating relaxation to diminish stress and encourage rest.