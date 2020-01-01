Terpene-Infused Goji OG Distillate Vape
by matter.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Hybrid | Spicy, sweet fragrance with a happy effect Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES beta caryophyllene | 6% linalool | 8% mycrene | 17% limonene | 32%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.