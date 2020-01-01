Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape
by matter.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens Bite into the juicy, smooth flavor of our Granny Smith vape with every draw. A unique blend of terpenes combine fresh, crisp apple with pine tree notes. This tasty vape offers mood elevation, relaxation, anti-inflammation and stress relief – how ‘bout them apples? THC 78.88% | CBD .28% TERPENES beta myrcene | .08% camphene | .4% beta pinene | 2% alpha pinene | 5% 8.0% total terpenes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.