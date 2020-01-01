 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape

Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Granny Smith Distillate Disposable Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens Bite into the juicy, smooth flavor of our Granny Smith vape with every draw. A unique blend of terpenes combine fresh, crisp apple with pine tree notes. This tasty vape offers mood elevation, relaxation, anti-inflammation and stress relief – how ‘bout them apples? THC 78.88% | CBD .28% TERPENES beta myrcene | .08% camphene | .4% beta pinene | 2% alpha pinene | 5% 8.0% total terpenes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.