Hybrid | Euphoric & Energetic Jillybean was created by crossing Orange Velvet with Space Queen, making for a combination that won’t disappoint. Featuring aromas and flavors that are both earthy, grapefruity and citrusy, it’s a hybrid worth exploring. If you’re looking to feel happy or uplifted and energetic, then Jillybean is an effective choice to help with depression, stress, pain, fatigue and lack of appetite. LINEAGE Orange Velvet x Space Queen THC LEVELS 21 - 25% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, alpha pinene, beta caryophyllene, limonene