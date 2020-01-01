 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jillybean

Jillybean

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower Jillybean

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid | Euphoric & Energetic Jillybean was created by crossing Orange Velvet with Space Queen, making for a combination that won’t disappoint. Featuring aromas and flavors that are both earthy, grapefruity and citrusy, it’s a hybrid worth exploring. If you’re looking to feel happy or uplifted and energetic, then Jillybean is an effective choice to help with depression, stress, pain, fatigue and lack of appetite. LINEAGE Orange Velvet x Space Queen THC LEVELS 21 - 25% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, alpha pinene, beta caryophyllene, limonene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.