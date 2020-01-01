 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Schmear

by matter.

About this product

Hybrid | Euphoric & Relaxing A heavy yielding hybrid, Lemon Schmear is a unique cross between an old west coast favorite, Death By Lemons and Kashmir Kush, an indica landrace. While growing, its large dense flowers give o a fragrant lemon and fruity scent, accompanied by hints of oral — the same aromatics you can expect upon opening its package. Lemon Schmear’s effects are both euphoric and relaxing, a good choice for anti-anxiety and suitable for daytime or nighttime use. LINEAGE Death by Lemons x Kashmir Kush THC LEVELS 25 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 5% terpenes limonene, beta myrcene, linalool, beta pinene

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.