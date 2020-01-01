 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid | Uplifting Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid created by pairing two very popular strains, Mandarin Sunset with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Pop open the lid and you’ll be treated to orange and citrus notes with sweet, earthy aromas. It’s effective at relieving stress while providing positive uplifting effects to help get you through the day. LINEAGE Mandarin Sunset x Girl Scout Cookies THC LEVELS 23 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, limonene, elemene, linalool

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.