About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid created by pairing two very popular strains, Mandarin Sunset with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Pop open the lid and you’ll be treated to orange and citrus notes with sweet, earthy aromas. It’s effective at relieving stress while providing positive uplifting effects to help get you through the day. LINEAGE Mandarin Sunset x Girl Scout Cookies THC LEVELS 23 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, limonene, elemene, linalool
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.