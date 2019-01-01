NY Aqua Oral Solutions 2:1
by matter.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Aqua 2:1 Oral Solution is manufactured with cannabis oil, medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), vitamins E and C derivatives and contains 8mg:4mg THC:CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.