NY Blue 20:1 Chewable Tablets | Orange Flavor

by matter.

About this product

Our Blue Chewable Tablets provide fast-acting relief and are a good choice for those who have trouble swallowing a traditional tablet or capsule. Available in lemon and orange flavors, our chewable is made with real pharmaceutical-grade natural oils, making them full of fruit flavor with no chalky after taste. Tablets are also scored to be easily divided for smaller dosing or can be taken whole and contain 9mg:<.5mg THC:CBD.

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.