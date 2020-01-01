 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Puff Stuff

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Puff Stuff

Sativa | Uplifting A cross between Afghani Hawaiian and Southeast Asia, this strain is the perfect way to start your day. This sativa strain produces sweet citrus, chemical and cheesy notes with the citrus and cheese aromas remaining most prominent once cured. If relief from stress, nausea or lack of appetite is what you seek, this strain is ideal because of its initial uplift that levels off into deep relaxation. LINEAGE Afghani Hawaiian x Southeast Asia THC LEVELS 24 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - 1% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 6 - 9% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.