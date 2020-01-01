About this product

Sativa | Uplifting A cross between Afghani Hawaiian and Southeast Asia, this strain is the perfect way to start your day. This sativa strain produces sweet citrus, chemical and cheesy notes with the citrus and cheese aromas remaining most prominent once cured. If relief from stress, nausea or lack of appetite is what you seek, this strain is ideal because of its initial uplift that levels off into deep relaxation. LINEAGE Afghani Hawaiian x Southeast Asia THC LEVELS 24 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - 1% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 6 - 9% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene