 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Razzmatazz Live Sauce

Razzmatazz Live Sauce

by matter.

Skip to Reviews
4.01
matter. Concentrates Solventless Razzmatazz Live Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa | Happy & Uplifting Razzmatazz Live Sauce is derived from Skunk #1 Pheno. A sativa that’s highly potent with a robust terpene profile, Razzmatazz boasts an overall light yellow hue with bold golden undertones and a glistening smooth texture. Its strong aroma is sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum. If depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are symptoms you're looking to alleviate, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz Live Sauce is worth exploring. LINEAGE Skunk #1 Pheno THC LEVELS 72 - 83% THC CBD LEVELS .4 - 1.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 17 - 21% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Hemp_Mama_Rae

Razzmatazz worked well for daytime use. Helped me with pelvic pain and fatigue.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.