About this product

Sativa | Happy & Uplifting Razzmatazz Live Sauce is derived from Skunk #1 Pheno. A sativa that’s highly potent with a robust terpene profile, Razzmatazz boasts an overall light yellow hue with bold golden undertones and a glistening smooth texture. Its strong aroma is sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum. If depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are symptoms you're looking to alleviate, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz Live Sauce is worth exploring. LINEAGE Skunk #1 Pheno THC LEVELS 72 - 83% THC CBD LEVELS .4 - 1.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 17 - 21% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene