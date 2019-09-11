Hemp_Mama_Rae
on September 11th, 2019
Razzmatazz worked well for daytime use. Helped me with pelvic pain and fatigue.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sativa | Happy & Uplifting Razzmatazz Live Sauce is derived from Skunk #1 Pheno. A sativa that’s highly potent with a robust terpene profile, Razzmatazz boasts an overall light yellow hue with bold golden undertones and a glistening smooth texture. Its strong aroma is sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum. If depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are symptoms you're looking to alleviate, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz Live Sauce is worth exploring. LINEAGE Skunk #1 Pheno THC LEVELS 72 - 83% THC CBD LEVELS .4 - 1.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 17 - 21% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
on September 11th, 2019
Razzmatazz worked well for daytime use. Helped me with pelvic pain and fatigue.