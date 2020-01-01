 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sharksbreath

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Sharksbreath

About this product

Sharksbreath by matter.

About this strain

Sharksbreath

Sharksbreath

Sharksbreath is another strain with a funny name that can provide some serious relief. This indica-dominant hybrid comes from DNA Genetics and is a cross of Great White Shark and Lamb's Bread. Its subtle aroma doesn't smell of the ocean, but more like sweet and sour candy. Though it leans more indica, this flower tends to leave consumers feeling alert and ready to tackle the rest of their day without any hints of depression or anxiety. Sharksbreath plants flower by 9 weeks and will stay short. Its heavy colas make this strain a great choice for Sea of Green-style growing, where it produces very high yields.

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.