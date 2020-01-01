About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Prepare to take a soothing ride with our Sundae Driver vape that’s earthy and fruity, with hints of caramel. If you’re looking to relieve anxiety, stress or discomfort from chronic pain, take Sundae Driver for a spin. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES alpha pinene | .6% beta caryophyllene | .9% beta myrcene | 1.7% limonene | 2.9%