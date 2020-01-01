 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vanilla Lights

Vanilla Lights

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower Vanilla Lights

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica | Euphoric, Calming & Fast-Acting This intense indica strain is the result of breeding an Afghani Landrace with Kashmir Kush. Vanilla Lights is a compact yet robust strain that produces large, dense flowers glistening with potent resin. An extremely aromatic plant, Vanilla Lights will satisfy your senses with earthy, sweet and oral fragrances. Whether you desire help with sleep, appetite, or simply want to sink into the couch and melt the pain away, Vanilla Lights may provide you with the fast-acting relief you need. LINEAGE Afghani Landrace x Kashmir Kush THC LEVELS 21 - 25% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes beta myrcene, elemene, alpha pinene, limonene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.