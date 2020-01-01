Terpene-Infused White Fire OG Distillate Vape
by matter.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Earthy, sweet fragrance with a focusing effect. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES linalool | 12% mycrene | 13% nerolidol | 15% limonene | 19%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.