Maui Labs Banana OG Delta 8 510 Cartridge
Maui Labs Banana OG Delta 8 510 Cartridge Maui Labs sole focus is bringing you only the purest and most potent Delta 8 Products on the market. Every process of our production is done with the utmost care for purity. Maui Labs hemp is grown organically here in the USA and contain zero pesticides or GMO’s. All Maui Labs vape liquids are made using a C02 extraction process. This process creates the cleanest and purist end product available on the market. The Maui Labs Banana OG Delta 8 510 Cartridge contains 925mg of Delta 8 in 1mL of liquid. Pair this cartridge with your favorite 510 Battery for the highest quality experience available. At Maui Labs we know that finding the best quality Delta 8 products online can be difficult and time consuming. Our mission is to make your experience stress free from start to finish! We’ve made it our mission to create only the best Delta-8 products available anywhere. We offer free shipping on all orders over $75!
Banana OG
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
