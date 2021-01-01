Maui Labs Delta 8 Cookie and Cream Chocolate Bar 500mg
About this product
Maui Labs is at it again with the most pure and potent Delta 8 available on the market. Maui Labs chocolates are made using only the finest Belgian chocolate. Each chocolate bar contains 500mg of potent delta 8.
About this brand
Maui Labs Delta - 8
Maui Labs Delta-8 is a true seed to table delta 8 brand based out of New Jersey. We offer the the purest and most potent delta 8 products on the market. Unsure if we are a good fit for you? Feel free to reach out to us!
