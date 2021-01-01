 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Maui Labs Delta 8 Dark Chocolate Bar 500mg

Maui Labs Delta 8 Dark Chocolate Bar 500mg

by Maui Labs Delta - 8

Write a review
Maui Labs Delta - 8 Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Maui Labs Delta 8 Dark Chocolate Bar 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Maui Labs is at it again with the most pure and potent Delta 8 available on the market. Maui Labs chocolates are made using only the finest Belgian chocolate. Each chocolate bar contains 500mg of potent delta 8.

About this brand

Maui Labs Delta - 8 Logo
Maui Labs Delta-8 is a true seed to table delta 8 brand based out of New Jersey. We offer the the purest and most potent delta 8 products on the market. Unsure if we are a good fit for you? Feel free to reach out to us!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review