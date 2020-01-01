 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brulee

by Maven Genetics

Brulee is an indica derived from Peanut Butter Breath & Garlic Butter with a rich, nutty, and earthy aroma, and a smooth savory smoke. Its forest green & deep purple buds are coated in red-orange pistils and sticky trichomes. This strain creates a cerebral uplift, relieving the mind of stress and anxiety, while also sedating the body and relieving it of any tension. Because of its incredibly relaxing effects, Brulee is a great choice for decompression and creating a calm state of mind.

