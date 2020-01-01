Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Brulee is an indica derived from Peanut Butter Breath & Garlic Butter with a rich, nutty, and earthy aroma, and a smooth savory smoke. Its forest green & deep purple buds are coated in red-orange pistils and sticky trichomes. This strain creates a cerebral uplift, relieving the mind of stress and anxiety, while also sedating the body and relieving it of any tension. Because of its incredibly relaxing effects, Brulee is a great choice for decompression and creating a calm state of mind.
