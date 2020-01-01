 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Grandpa's Breath
Indica

Grandpa's Breath

by Maven Genetics

Maven Genetics Cannabis Flower Grandpa's Breath

About this product

About this strain

Grandpa’s Breath

Grandpa’s Breath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.   

 

About this brand

