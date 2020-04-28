 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Rocks Cured Rosin 1g

Lemon Rocks Cured Rosin 1g

by Maven Genetics

Write a review
Maven Genetics Concentrates Solvent Lemon Rocks Cured Rosin 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our concentrates are made from a variety of our connoisseur-grade indoor flower. Using triple distilled solvent blends, we’re able to extract cannabinoids and terpenes into a variety of consistencies including Sauce, Shatter, Crumble, Cake Batter and Sugar - Ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Maven Genetics Logo