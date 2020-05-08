 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mandarin Gold

by Maven Genetics

Maven Genetics Cannabis Flower Mandarin Gold

About this product

A sativa-dominant hybrid cross of two of our most popular and long standing strains, XXX OG and Orange Julius, Mandarin Gold is a dynamic, potent, and flavorful strain. These mossy green nugs are bursting with wiry amber pistils and are frosted in a sticky coating of glistening trichomes. The aroma upon opening a jar of this strain is reminiscent of fresh oranges with undertones of earthy pine that are intensified when the nugs are broken apart. The flavor profile is sweet and zesty with heavy notes of citrus and a smooth piney finish upon exhalation. Uplifting, energizing, and slightly psychedelic effects are complemented by physically relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties to create a well-rounded and elevated experience. With high THC percentages and a terpene profile that elevates the high even further, this strain packs a serious punch, and a little goes a long way.

