Pre-98 Bubba Kush

by Maven Genetics

Our pre packaged flower comes in a variety of premium indica, sativa and hybrid strains. Our flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

