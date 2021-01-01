 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Whiteout
Hybrid

Whiteout

by Maven Genetics

Write a review
Maven Genetics Cannabis Flower Whiteout

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Maven Genetics Logo

About this strain

Whiteout

Whiteout
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Parent strains Super Silver Haze and The White were brought together to create this uplifting hybrid strain. Whiteout delivers intense euphoria paired with an alert, focused effect sure to satisfy your daytime needs. These frosty light green buds shimmer in light and will hit you with a pungenst zesty lemon aroma that would be expected of a Super Silver Haze offspring.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review