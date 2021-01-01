About this product
Maven Genetics
Whiteout
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Parent strains Super Silver Haze and The White were brought together to create this uplifting hybrid strain. Whiteout delivers intense euphoria paired with an alert, focused effect sure to satisfy your daytime needs. These frosty light green buds shimmer in light and will hit you with a pungenst zesty lemon aroma that would be expected of a Super Silver Haze offspring.
