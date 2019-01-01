About this product
Our pre packaged flower comes in a variety of premium indica, sativa and hybrid strains. Our flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
XXX OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain.