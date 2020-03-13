Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
For those in need of quick relief, our Max Relief 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides a perfect solution. Pure and natural, our tincture provides fast relief of your symptoms without any added chemicals or unwanted side-effects. Perfectly formulated to take during any time of the day. Mix it with juice or in a smoothie, or if you prefer you can take it straight under your tongue. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ Your Daily Smile: This optimum dose of CBD works well every day or whenever your health needs a quick improvement. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.
on March 13th, 2020
Product was very high quality. I have purchased other cbd products elsewhere, and no comparison. Very nice product!
on December 2nd, 2019
I have been consistently using this product for 10 months now and have noticed the significant impact it has on my mood and overall well-being. I’ve tried to switch to other brands, but nothing I’ve found compares to MAXCBD wellness. From the high quality ingredients to the actual mg/serving. Hands down this is the very best out there.
on November 13th, 2019
I was diagnosed with chronic hip pain and didn't want to use opioids. Stumbled across this website and decided to try their bestselling tincture. It works amazing, everyone HAS to try it!!!