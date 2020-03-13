 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by MAXCBD Wellness

$89.90MSRP

About this product

For those in need of quick relief, our Max Relief 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides a perfect solution. Pure and natural, our tincture provides fast relief of your symptoms without any added chemicals or unwanted side-effects. Perfectly formulated to take during any time of the day. Mix it with juice or in a smoothie, or if you prefer you can take it straight under your tongue. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ Your Daily Smile: This optimum dose of CBD works well every day or whenever your health needs a quick improvement. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

6 customer reviews

5.06

joshwaynejr

Product was very high quality. I have purchased other cbd products elsewhere, and no comparison. Very nice product!

WarrenO

I have been consistently using this product for 10 months now and have noticed the significant impact it has on my mood and overall well-being. I’ve tried to switch to other brands, but nothing I’ve found compares to MAXCBD wellness. From the high quality ingredients to the actual mg/serving. Hands down this is the very best out there.

Jimbosdad

I was diagnosed with chronic hip pain and didn't want to use opioids. Stumbled across this website and decided to try their bestselling tincture. It works amazing, everyone HAS to try it!!!

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.